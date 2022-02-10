Sacking of GACL MD ‘unfortunate’ – Yussif Jajah

Sacked GACL MD, Yaw Kwakwa

Yaw Kwakwa expresses surprise at his dismissal

GACL, McDan impasse rages on



Yussif Jajah touts achievement of sacked GACL MD



A member of the Transport Committee of Parliament, Yussif Jajah, has described as ‘unfortunate’ the dismissal of Yaw Kwakwa as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).



According to him, the tenure of the sacked MD saw Ghana’s reputation in the aviation industry soar high.



He told Accra-based Joy Fm on Wednesday, February 9, that Yaw Kwakwa per multiple reports was very dynamic and competent.

Commenting on what may have possibly led to the termination of his appointment, Honorable Yussif Jajah said it will be very unfortunate if it turns out that Yaw Kwakwa was sacked as a result of the GACL and McDan impasse.



“Mr. Kwakwa is a person known for being very dynamic and competent in the aviation industry I am told. By way of his leadership, Ghana is now rated very high as far as International Civil Aviation is concerned which is a worldwide kind of thing. Though the letter terminating his appointment never stated the reason, I have read on social media and several media platforms attributing the termination of his contract to the issue of the McDan Aviation industry. I have not seen it anywhere but all over people are attributing it to it. If indeed that is the reason, then I think it’s highly unfortunate,” he said.



Honourable Yussif Jajah also tasked the incoming MD of the GACL to maintain the status quo set by Yaw Kwakwa or even do better to continue to maintain Ghana’s enviable spot in the aviation industry.



“For me, I think it is something that has happened. Ghana Airports Company limited with regards to McDan Aviation think they are trying to put up their best with regards to compliance, they won’t bend any rule. If that is the case then let everybody comply then we have a high-rated aviation industry in Ghana. If it is politics behind the scenes, we are not aware of it as of now but to be frank, the sacking of that gentleman from that office is highly unfortunate to Ghana. I think whoever will take over from Mr. Kwakwa should be up and doing to maintain the standard if not to increase the height but not to bring us down” he stated.



Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in a letter to the board chairman of GACL indicated that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had directed that Mr. Yaw Kwakwa’s appointment as MD be terminated.

At the time the letter was circulated, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa was on a tour with the Transport Committee of Parliament at the McDan terminal and told the media he was unaware of the letter.



Joy FM reports that the Board of GACL has formally had a meeting with him to inform him about the decision of the president.



Mr. Yaw Kwakwa’s dismissal although came without any reason, comes at a time when GACL ordered McDan aviation to indefinitely suspend the use of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Terminal 1 for private jet services.