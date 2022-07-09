Sacrifice to help us navigate economic hardships – Akufo-Addo begs Ghanaians in Eid message

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana goes into economic crisis

Teacher unions declare strike



President pleads with striking teachers to return to class



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has entreated Ghanaians to commit to sacrificing to ensure government is able to steer Ghana through its current economic hardship.



Addressing Muslims at an Eid-Ul-Adha ceremony on Saturday, July 9, 2022, the president, drawing inspiration from the significance of the celebration, called on Ghanaians to give up some bit of comfort to aid government in the economic fight.



“National Chief Imam, Ulama, another lesson we ought to draw from Hajj is the near-sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim of his son Ishmael. I appeal to you, my fellow Ghanaians, to make some sacrifices to afford us the space to navigate the troubled waters of the current economic difficulties,” the president said.



On their part, President Akufo-Addo noted that government is making some sacrifices to help the situation and challenged citizens to emulate same.

“We, in Government, are contributing our quota in this regard. We have cut discretionary expenditures of Ministries, Departments and Agencies by thirty percent (30%), we have reduced the salaries of political appointees by thirty percent (30%) for the rest of the year, reduced their fuel coupon allocation by fifty percent (50%), and placed a moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles, amongst others,” the president stated.



President Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to also appeal to members of the various teacher unions who are on strike to consider returning to the classrooms while their leadership continues to negotiate their demands with government.



“We are in a difficult place. The world is in a difficult place. Leaders around the world, like we are doing here in Ghana, are working assiduously to resolve the fundamental challenges that have plunged the world into the current economic condition in which it finds itself. But, just as the efforts of Hagar resulted in the discovery of the Zamzam well, from which we drink to this day, I am confident that, soon, we shall also discover our own Zamzam,” he added.



Government has been under intense pressure amidst elevating economic challenges in Ghana.



Four teacher unions on Monday, July 4, 2022, declared a strike action over the government’s failure to fulfill their demand for 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



Apart from the teacher unions, members of organized labour, under the Trade Union Congress have also joined the demand for COLA and are also threatening to strike.