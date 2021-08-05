Saglemi Housing Project: Atta Akyea, others must also face prosecution - Sammy Gyamfi

Samuel Atta Akyea, former Minister for Works and Housing

The Akufo-Addo government under the leadership of Samuel Atta Akyea, as Minister for Works and Housing, amended and restated the Works Agreement and effected payments of over $5.6 million to the contractor for the abandoning Saglemi project yet, neither Atta Akyea nor his Chief Director has been charged for any wrongdoing by the current government, according to National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communications Officer Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi.

“And so assuming the lack of Parliamentary approval for the Works Agreement or a variation of same constitutes a crime, then why hasn’t Atta Akyea or his Chief Director been charged? Why this obscene selective application of the law?,” the private practitioner quizzed on Accra Joy FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



According to the NDC spokesperson, the legal suit against former Minister of Works and Housing under erstwhile NDC administration Hon. Collins Dauda and others is frivolous and a poor attempt by the vindictive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to create a convenient excuse for their abandonment of the Saglemi Housing project.



“That $200 million was not given to Collins Dauda. Anyone who tells you that money was given to Mr Dauda is a liar. That money was presented to the Ministry of Finance and the Housing Ministry only supervised the project,” Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi told host.

“What Parliament had to approve was the terms of the loan agreement as required under Article 181 (1) of the Constitution which they did and not the Works Agreement. In any case, the Works Agreement was amended and restated by the Akufo-Addo government without Parliamentary approval”, the young politician added.



Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Eric Opoku says the money Mr Dauda is alleged to have misapplied was not given directly to him, it was rather disbursed by the Ministry of Finance.