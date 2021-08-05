Saglemi Housing case: Collins Dauda, 4 others plead not guilty to 52 charges

Former Minister of Works and Housing , Alhaji Collins Dauda

The former minister of Works and Housing, Collins Dauda, and four others have been arraigned for the first time in court, for charges including causing financial loss to the state.

EIB Network court correspondent, Murtala Inusah reports Collins Dauda arrived in court a while ago.



Mr. Dauda has been charged with misapplying public funds and causing financial loss to the state.



He has also been accused of altering the original agreement for the Saglemi housing project without parliamentary ratification.



Mr. Dauda and four others have been charged with a total of 52 counts.

Currently, the five are before the High Court in Accra responding to 52 counts of charges including causing financial loss to the state.



The accused persons have so far pleaded not guilty to the counts that have been read to them as per the charge sheet.



They are facing charges of intentionally misapplying public property, causing financial loss to the state, and issuing false certificates in the Saglemi Affordable Housing project which involved the sum of $200M.