Saglemi Housing case: Collins Dauda, others back in Court July 26

Alhaji Collins Dauda

The trial of two former Ministers of Works and Housing Alhaji Collins Dauda and Kweku Agyeman Mensah and three others involved in the $200 million Saglemi Housing Project has been adjourned to July 26, 2022 at the instance of the Judge Justice Elfreda Dankyi who is indisposed.

The prosecution was expected to amend the charges and retake the pleas of the accused persons at yesterday's hearing.



The court at its sitting last May 11, adjourned the case to today for the amendment to be done.

Alhaji Collins Dauda and the four others are standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in the Housing project.



The five were put before the High Court in August 2021 with 52 charges including causing financial loss to the state, intentionally misapplying public property, and issuing false certificates.