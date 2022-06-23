0
Menu
News

Saglemi Housing case: Collins Dauda, others back in Court July 26

Collins Dauda22 Alhaji Collins Dauda

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The trial of two former Ministers of Works and Housing Alhaji Collins Dauda and Kweku Agyeman Mensah and three others involved in the $200 million Saglemi Housing Project has been adjourned to July 26, 2022 at the instance of the Judge Justice Elfreda Dankyi who is indisposed.

The prosecution was expected to amend the charges and retake the pleas of the accused persons at yesterday's hearing.

The court at its sitting last May 11, adjourned the case to today for the amendment to be done.

Alhaji Collins Dauda and the four others are standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in the Housing project.

The five were put before the High Court in August 2021 with 52 charges including causing financial loss to the state, intentionally misapplying public property, and issuing false certificates.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Aggrey Memorial: Headmistress confirms rape of student by security man
Adom-Otchere replies Prof Adei
Manasseh replies McDan
David Adjaye has been 'certified' to work in Ghana – Kweku Baako
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Related Articles: