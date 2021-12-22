Saglemi Housing case: Court adjourns Collins Dauda, four others case to Jan 26

Collins Dauda, Former Minister of Works and Housing

The case in which former Minister of Works and Housing Alhaji Collins Dauda has been charged for among other things causing financial loss to the state has been adjourned to January 26, 2022.

This was because the Criminal Court 2 of the Accra High Court did not sit as the parties were directed per a notice to approach the registrar for a date.



Alhaji Collins Dauda, together with Kweku Agyeman Mensah, also a former minister, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Chief Director of the ministry, Andrew Clocanas, Executive chairman of Constructura OAS Ghana Limited, and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo have been charged for causing financial loss to the state and have pleaded not guilty to all 52 charges.



While Alhaji Collins Dauda was admitted to a self-recognizance bail, Kweku Agyeman Mensah, and Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, were granted bail in the sums of $65 million each.



In addition, they are to produce three sureties one of whom should be a public officer.



Andrew Clocanas who is the fourth accused person was also admitted to bail in the sum of $179M with three sureties one of whom should be a public servant.

Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, the fifth accused person was admitted to bail in the sum of $13M dollars with three sureties.



At the last court sitting on October 25, before Justice El-Freda Dankyi, the prosecution led by Chief State Attorney Mrs. Evelyn Keelson requested six weeks to file their witness statements and disclosures.



According to her, even though the practice requires the court to give them 30 days after the case is assigned to a new court, they will need six weeks.



Defense lawyers did not oppose the request.



The court after listening to the parties adjourned the case to December 22 for Case Management Conference, but it has to be adjourned to next year.

Background



Two former Ministers of Works and Housing Alhaji Collins Dauda, Kweku Agyeman Mensah, and three others have been arraigned in court over the Saglemi Affordable Housing infractions.



The five were charged on August 5 for 52 counts charges including causing financial loss to the state.



They are facing charges of Intentionally misapplying public property, causing financial loss to the state, and issuing false certificates in the Saglemi Affordable Housing project which involved the sum of $200M.