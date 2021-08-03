Saglemi Housing suit: Collins Dauda hasn’t been served – Eric Opoku

Former Minister for Works and Housing, Collins Dauda

• The former Minister for Works and Housing hasn't been legally notified of any action against him

• He is, however, confident that Collins Dauda can account for his stewardship



• Mr Dauda has been sued by the government for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in the Saglemi Housing Project



The Member of Parliament for Asunafo South Constituency who acts as the spokesperson for Collins Dauda, Eric Opoku, has said the former Minister for Works and Housing is yet to be served with the writs of summons for a case filed against him.



The government recently sued the former minister under the Mahama administration through the Attorney General over the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.



Alhaji Dauda has been accused of financial malfeasance and misapplication of some $200 million in the Saglemi Housing Project between February 2014 and December 2016.



However, despite the widespread reportage of this development, his colleague and spokesperson, Eric Opoku, has indicated that Alhaji Dauda hasn't been legally notified of the commencement of the case against him.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Monday, August 2, 2021, Eric Opoku said, "I interacted with him [Alhaji Collins Dauda], and I can indicate the fact that he has not been served [with the writ]. He is calm, and he thinks that what is happening is part of the work that we do for our nation. He has served in the capacity of a minister and was entrusted with a lot of responsibilities."



While vouching for the integrity of the former Works and Housing Minister, Mr Opoku expressed worry over the possible attempts to score political points with the nature of the case.



He said, "...if he is being called to account for his stewardship, he has no problem at all, except that he is worried about the fact the whole matter has been twisted for the sake of propaganda."



Meanwhile, Collins Dauda has refuted allegations levelled against him, specifically regarding the alleged mismanagement of the $200 million.



"That $200 million was not given to Collins Dauda. Anyone who tells you that money was given to Mr Dauda is a liar. That money was presented to the Ministry of Finance, and the Housing Ministry only supervised the project," he argued in interaction with Adom FM.



