2
Menu
News

Saglemi Housing trial: Collins Dauda, others back in court

Collins Dauda 2 Collins Dauda is facing prosecution for causing financial loss to the State

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Alhaji Collins Dauda, and four others standing trial for causing financial loss to the state in the Saglemi Affordable Housing project case are expected to be back in court today, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The four others are Kweku Agyeman Mensah, also a former minister, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Chief Director of the ministry, Andrew Clocanas Executive chairman of Constructura OAS Ghana Limited, and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo who have pleaded not guilty to all 52 charges.

Background

Two former Ministers of Works and Housing Alhaji Collins Dauda, Kweku Agyeman Mensah, and three others have been arraigned in court over the Saglemi Affordable Housing infractions.

The five were charged on August 5, 2021, with 52 counts of charges including causing financial loss to the state.

They are facing charges of Intentionally misapplying public property, causing financial loss to the state, and issuing false certificates in the Saglemi Affordable Housing project which involved the sum of $200M.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama will be the best candidate for NDC and NPP – Gabby explains
It was difficult choosing journalism over my son - Nana Aba Anamoah
It was difficult choosing journalism over my son - Nana Aba Anamoah
Here is why Afia Pokuaa will quit journalism by 2024
Politics is for all, not your family property – Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu to NDC
Why this U.S president was forced to apologize to a Ghanaian minister in 1957
Body of Chinese fishing vessel captain retrieved, 14 others rescued
‘I haven’t had sex in two years’ – Yvonne Nelson
Rt. Rev Ayensu's comments on Mahama are his views – Methodist Church
Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training