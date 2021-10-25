Saglemi case: Court directs AG to file witness statements, disclosures in six weeks

Saglemi Affordable Housing

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has directed the state to file all witness statements and disclosures in which former Minister of Works and Housing Alhaji Collins Dauda is standing trial.

Alhaji Collins Dauda, together with Kweku Agyeman Mensah, also a former Minister, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Chief Director of the ministry, Andrew Clocanas Executive chairman of Constructura OAS Ghana Limited, and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo have been charged for causing financial loss to the state and have pleaded not guilty all 52 charges.



Before a vacation court on August 5, presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame Collins Dauda was admitted to a self-recognizance bail.



Kweku Agyeman Mensah, also a former minister of Works and Housing, and Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Chief Director of the ministry were granted bail in the sums of $65 million each.



In addition, they are to produce three sureties one of whom should be a public officer.



Andrew Clocanas Executive chairman of Constructura OAS Ghana Limited who is the fourth accused person was also admitted to bail in the sum of $179M with three sureties one of whom should be a public servant.

Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, the fifth accused person was admitted to bail in the sum of $13 million dollars with three sureties.



In court on Monday, October 25, before Justice El-Freda Dankyi, the prosecution led by Chief State Attorney, Evelyn Keelson requested six weeks to file their witness statements and disclosures.



According to her, even though the practice requires the court to give them 30 days after the case is assigned to a new court, they will need six weeks.



Defence lawyers did not oppose to the request.



The court after listening to the parties adjourned the case to December 22 for Case Management Conference.

Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, addressing the media after the court sitting, said he expects the Health Minister to also be arraigned.



Background



They are facing charges of Intentionally misapplying public property, causing financial loss to the state, and issuing false certificates in the Saglemi Affordable Housing project which involved the sum of $200M.