Saglemi deal: Charges against Collins Dauda can’t stand the test of law - Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu is convinced that the numerous charges levelled against the former Minister of Works and Housing under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Collins Dauda, are politically motivated to taint his reputation.



He said the 52 charges piled on his colleague and four others will not be viable in the eyes of the law.



According to him, these are frivolous intentions of Mr Dauda’s accusers are evinced in their determination to charge him even in a period where the courts are on a vacation.

Speaking to the media after Collin Dauda’s first court appearance, he said “one of our very experienced and seasoned MPs, Hon Collins Dauda and four others have been charged, interesting times in Ghana. It is instructive that they are being charged when the courts are themselves on vacation. What is the hurry and what is the desperation in this?” he quizzed.



In his estimation, the speed associated with the trial is politically orchestrated to persecute and harass the former Minister.



“They claim that he has wilfully caused financial loss to the state…whose value? The Attorney General says it is $64 million. I believe that these are frivolous, trumped-up charges intended to politically persecute and politically harass. We remain undoubted. I do not think that these charges can stand the test of the law. I am very convinced about this.”



After the first trial, the Accra High Court has granted Collins Dauda, who has been charged for causing financial loss to the state, a self-recognisance bail.



Background

The Government of Ghana has filed 52 charges of willfully causing financial loss to the state on two former ministers, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Highway, a contractor and a consultant.



Of the 52 charges, 14 have been levelled against Alhaji Dauda who currently is the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South.



In the charge sheet sighted by GhanaWeb, the Attorney General argues that the contractor that executed the project was paid $179 million for doing $68 million worth of work.



