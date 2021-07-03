Sagnarigu NCCE completes its second-quarter activities on civic education

NCCE Logo

Source: GNA

The Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has completed its civic engagement with citizens on issues of national interest for the second quarter of 2021.

The NCCE, between April and June 2021, has engaged residents in the Sagnarigu Municipality on national issues, including, the 2021 Constitution Week and Citizenship Week celebrations as well as other educative activities meant to effect attitudinal change in the people.



The activities targeted artisans, educational institutions, transport operators, faith-based organizations, traditional authorities, women groups, youth groups, and political parties among other focal groups.



Mr Abdulai Soale, Sagnarigu Municipal Director of the NCCE, said all these activities were to remind the people of their roles as active citizens in nation-building and achieve peace and tranquillity in the country.



He said the activities also sought to raise citizens' awareness of the need to respect and tolerate each other's cultural and religious believes to promote peaceful coexistence among the citizenry in the Municipality.

He asked residents to live responsible lives and be law-abiding citizens, adding “It is through these acts that we can see the kind of development we desire in our communities”.



Mr Soale spoke about the negative effects of child marriage, child trafficking, and other forms of child abuse, and appealed to community stakeholders to join forces to stop such acts.



He reiterated the need for the people to continue to observe all COVID-19 safety protocols and advised them to disregard any wrongful perceptions about the COVID-19 vaccines.