‘Sakawa’ taking over Offinso, students abandoning school for cyber fraud – MP cries out

Isaac Yaw Opoku donates school items to some schools

The Member of Parliament for Offinso South Constituency, Isaac Yaw Opoku, has expressed worry as the town seems to be gaining notoriety for ritual internet fraud, popularly known as ‘Sakawa’.

The MP has observed that reports of youth in the area engaging in "Sakawa" keep soaring every passing day, a development he described as worrying.



"The rate at which the youth in some instances, students are abandoning school for cyber fraud, popularly called ‘Sakawa,’ has reached alarming proportions in our constituency.”



The disturbing trend is that it is common to find pupils engaging in these unfortunate acts during school hours and these school children are being influenced by the ostentatious lifestyles of adults engaged in cyber fraud," he said.



Isaac Yaw Opoku said this when he visited various ongoing developmental projects he had lobbied for the constituency.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter, Simon Opoku Afriyie after the visit, the legislature revealed that a series of meetings with security officers in Municipality on how to solve the issue have proved futile, adding that they will continue to engage stakeholders in the area and find solutions to the problem.



He used the opportunity to call on the youth to work hard and shun away from quick money like this sakawa activities.

He said he feared that this trend would tarnish the good name of Offinso and is demanding swift action.



Develop projects



Isaac Yaw Opoku however emphasised that he will continue to lobby for more projects in the constituency to enhance the living standards of his people.



He noted that every community within his constituency has had its share and seen a developmental project in the last two and half years he took the mantle from the former MP.



He however expressed worry about deplorable 'road networks in the constituency, adding that, the bad road network has barreled this developmental project for the good people of Offinso South to see.



Isaac Yaw Opoku urged the government to as a matter of urgency fix the deplorable road which is affecting the economic activities of the indigenes and those in adjoining communities.