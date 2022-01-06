Saki residents commend Kpone Police command

Ghana Police Service

Source: GNA

The Ghana Police Service Kpone District command has been commended for providing professional security service by increasing police presence and routine patrols in the communities during the yuletide.

Scores of residents in various communities including; Saki in the Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region commended the work of the Police which ensured the security of lives and property.



The residents noted that personnel from the Kpone Police Command led by the Kpone District Police Commander Superintendent Seth Tay patrolled the communities at different locations.



The exercise brought some sanity on the roads and in the communities before and during the Christmas season.



Mrs. Margaret Nsiah, a resident and a trader in the area told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Saki that the community had for the first time enjoyed the Christmas season without records of any major criminal issues.

She explained that, unlike the previous years where thieves broke into container shops and stole their hard-earned investment, such reports were not heard within the community during the just-ended Christmas season.



Mrs. Nsiah narrated that the police were proactive as they put in place measures to scare away criminals from the area, “the police were visible and that was the way to go”.



Other residents including; commercial and private car drivers, traders, and some trader leaders also stressed that crime rates within the community reduced considerably during the Christmas period.



Some of the residents urged the police not to let their guards down saying the criminals were always in the communities waiting for the least opportunity to attack unsuspecting residents doing their normal duties.