Sakpe and Tidjo get potable water as MP commissions mechanized boreholes

Some of the residents enjoying theit new boreholes

Residents of Sakpe and Tijdo in the Mion constituency in the Northern region can now heave a sigh of relief after their source of water has been changed for the better.

The two communities can now boast of good source of drinking water after the Member of Parliament for the Mion Constituency, Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba, commissioned two mechanized boreholes to help provide good drinking water for the residents.



According to the residents of Sakpe and Tidjo, they had to walk long distances to get water from a dam which was posing health threats to them.



They are therefore grateful to their MP, Musah Ayaba, for providing them with the boreholes.



“We are immensely thankful to Hon Ayaba for these mechanized boreholes, we have longed for potable water for years and to have him in his second year construct this for us, we are grateful,” they said.



Commissioning the boreholes, Musah Ayaba assured the residents that he will keep working in their interest.

“As you have given me the mandate to serve, I will at all times serve you diligently. I have your interest at heart and will thrive to bring more developmental projects to this constituency,” he said.



He also donated five (5) motorbikes and 6 beds (4 delivering beds and 2 dressing beds) to the Mion Health Directorate at Sang.



According to him, the 5 motorbikes are to be distributed to the five Sub-District Health Centers namely Kukpaliku, Jimle, Sang, Sambu and Kpabia, to enhance outreach health service delivery in the constituency.

















