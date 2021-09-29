Salaga: More pupils come out to accuse ‘Sodomy’ teacher

File photo

Seven more pupils of the Kulpi Junior High School in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region have accused the teacher at the centre of an alleged Sodomy case of sodomizing them.

This brings to a total of 16, victims who were allegedly sodomized by the teacher, Natomah Otabel.



The children together with their parents were issued police medical forms to go to the Salaga Government Hospital for medical examination.



Meanwhile, medical officers at the Salaga Government Hospital have referred all 16 victims to Tamale for the said medical examination.

According to the families of the victims, the hospital is unable to run the necessary tests, hence the referral.



Police in Salaga are yet to prefer charges against the suspect.