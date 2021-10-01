Salaga court remands ‘Sodomy’ teacher

File photo

The suspect in the alleged Sodomy case involving some 19 pupils of the Kulpi Junior High School in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, has been remanded by the Salaga Magistrate Court.

Natomah Otabel was remanded into police custody after he was arraigned before the Court on Thursday, September 30.



He is to reappear on Wednesday, October 13.



According to the police, the victim will be charged with defilement and unnatural canal knowledge.



Nine pupils initially accused the teacher of the crime but seven more later came out to also accuse him of sodomising them.

As of Thursday, 19 pupils had accused Natomah Otabel of the crime.



The children together with their parents were issued police medical forms to go to the Salaga Government Hospital for medical examination.



They were later referred to Tamale for the examinations.



According to the families of the victims, the Salaga hospital was unable to run the necessary tests, hence the referral.