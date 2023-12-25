Salaga south MP charges NDC youth wing to work hard for victory 2024

Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Salaga South constituency Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah has charged the Savannah regional Youth Wing Working Committee and all NDC

Executives at all levels of the party to prepare to work harder than before to canvass for votes, and ensure the NDC is victorious in the forthcoming general elections, as well as win all the 7 seats available in the Savannah region.



Speaking to NDC party faithfuls on the inaugural ceremony of the Savannah Youth wing working committee, she acknowledged the hard working efforts of the NDC Savannah regional Chairman Alhaji Imoro Seidu aka Man Blessing and the MP for the Bole-Bamboi constituency Hon. Alhaji Yussif Sulemana and the Chairman of the Savannah regional Youth working committee.



According to the Salaga South MP, the hard work of both chairmen cannot be overemphasized because they are so committed to their work of getting the party to it’s right place to ease the sufferings of the ordinary Ghanaians brought about by the Nana Akuffo-Addo/Bawumia government.

She said all the incumbent four NDC MP’s and three aspiring MPs are solidly behind the Chairman and his executives to deliver 7/7 seats from the Savannah region.



She advised members to vote for John Mahama and his MP’s to avoid the situation of which party becomes majority in parliament, she added that this will effectively expedite decision making for the NDC in parliament to vote for develop projects which eventually will bring about jobs for the youth and Ghanaians.



The programme was graced by high profile dignitaries from the rank and file of the NDC.