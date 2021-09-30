Salaries of UG lecturers not enough to even buy them bicycles – Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Agyebeng has said lecturers at the University of Ghana are not paid well.

The former Lecturer at the University of Ghana Law Faculty noted that what the lecturers receive at the moment is not enough to enable them live a meaningful life.



He said they are unable to even buy bicycles for themselves from the salaries they receive.



Speaking on the Kokrokoo Programme on Peace FM Thursday, September 30, he said he stopped lecturing at the University of Ghana to practice his legal profession as a result of this situation.



“I can tell you on authority that lecturers’ salary at University of Ghana is not up to 100 dollars a month.



How much is the dollar now to the cedis? So even if a lecturer at Legon is paid GHS5000 what can he do with it.

“If they had paid us well I would have stayed in the classroom to teach.



“What is the use if you are lecturing and hungry at the same time, you can’t even buy a bicycle for yourself? I decided that I won’t continue to lecture at Legon and be hungry.



“When I taught for fifteen years I never applied for a bungalow even though I was entitled to it. I was determined to build my own house and some of my Professor friends were even asking whether I was normal.”



