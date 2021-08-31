Sale of security forms: Potential recruits purchasing forms for all the agencies

The move by the potential recruits is to increase their chances

Several young persons who have expressed interest in joining the various security agencies have stormed various branches of the GBC Bank to buy their forms.

Since the Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Prisons Service opened the doors for their recruitment exercises, several interested persons have on a daily basis joined long queues at the banks to purchase their forms.



Some of our reporters visited the various bank branches and reported that the queues are very long.



Some of the interested persons they spoke to expressed interest in purchasing all the forms for the security agencies.



In explaining why they decided to buy all the forms, they said they want to try their chances and were hopeful they would get an opportunity in one of the services if not all.



The bank has also advised all prospective recruits who wish to purchase recruitment forms at the Bank to note that the Bank is working with its technology partners to ensure a smooth exercise over the stipulated three week period.



According to the Bank, it has experienced a large number of prospective recruits at its branches which have affected the smooth flow of operations.

”The Bank assures them that it has the needed capacity and will continue to provide excellent service throughout the three week period, which ends on May 31, 2016. The Bank is committed to ensuring a seamless exercise and would need the understanding and collaboration of all applicants,” a statement issued by the Bank said.



The Interior Ministry recently got clearance to recruit more under its security personnel into the various security agencies.



The security services are the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Prisons Service.



The Ghana Police Service would engage 5,000 personnel “to deal effectively and adequately with the issues of combating existing and emerging crimes and protect the citizenry.”



While the Immigration, Prisons and Fire services each would engage 2,000 personnel to augment their workforces across the country.