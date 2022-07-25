Sales Manager jailed 3 years for fraudulent breach of trust

Mensah pleaded guilty to the offence

The Sales Manager, who failed to account for GH¢28,000 as sales he made for a company, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by a circuit court in Accra.

Collins Mensah, 30, allegedly failed to account for GH¢28,000.00, sales of goods belonging to Okoampah Ernest Asare Company Limited, dealers in mattress and plastic products.



Charged with fraudulent breach of trust, Mensah pleaded guilty to the offence.



The court, after taking Mensah’s plea, gave him some time to pay the money to the complainant before an adjourned date.



However, when the case was called again, the court presided over by Mr. Sam Bright Acquahfound out that Mensah could not pay the money, and sentenced him to three years imprisonment.



Inspector Daniel Danku told the court that the complainant, Okoampah Ernest Asare Company Limited, was represented by Thomas Dasitey, the accounts clerk of the company.

Prosecution said the accused was the sales manager of the TeshieTsuibleoo branch of the company.



Insp Danku said on June 26, 2022, Mr. Dasitey, while on routine stock-taking, discovered that there were inconsistencies in the records of sales of goods by the accused.



The court heard that Mensah did not offer any explanation when MrDasitey questioned Mensah on the findings.



Insp Danku said when Mr Dasitey detected that GH¢28,000.00 could not be accounted for, he reported the case to the police, leading to the arrest of Mensah.



Mensah during investigation admitted taking the GH¢28,000.00, but he could not say how he spent the money.