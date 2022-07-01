Sales girl fined GH¢36,000 for stealing employer’s money

File photo

The Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced a sales girl to a fine of GH¢36,000. 00 for stealing GH¢60,502.00, belonging to her employer.

Felicia Baidoo Tei, convict, will serve five months in prison in hard labour if she fail to pay the fine.



Tei denied stealing the money.



Police Chief Inspector Benson Benneh told the court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah that Remi Salifu, the complainant, is a manager at Lift Mark Ghana Limited whilst Tei, is a salesperson of the company.



Prosecution said the company, gave Tei 28 Cartons of Maggi Shrimp Tablet, 150 cartons of Maggi Shrimp tablets, four cartons of Maggi Chicken Tablet, 40 cartons of Maggi Shrimp Fort, 30 cartons of Maggi Dedeede tablet, 40 cartons of Ideal Milk totaling GH¢60,502.00, to supply to customers.



Chief Insp Benneh said Tei sold all the goods but failed to account for the GH¢60,502.00, being payment for goods sold.

The court heard that when Tei was arrested and handed over to the police at Dansoman, she admitted the offence in her cautioned statement.



Chief Insp Benneh said she confessed to selling the products, but failed to render account to the complainant and abandoned her post.



He said Tei led police to CMB and Agbogbloshie markets, in Accra, where she supplied the goods, but was only to retrieve GH¢740.00 of the amount from two customers.



Most of the customers Tei led the police to indicate that they had paid the accused for the products bought.



Chief Insp Benneh said Tei could however not tell the police what she had used the money for.