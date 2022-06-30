Salesman who misappropriated GHc28, 000 indomie money found guilty

The accused person was arrested in 2020 and sentenced in 2022

A Circuit Court in Accra has convicted a 32-year-old Emmanuel Quartei Owoo, a salesman after he was found guilty to have misappropriated GHc28,000 Indomie money.

Owoo, a salesman at the Accra Central Business District was found guilty of two charges to wit; stealing and forgery of official documents.



The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah subsequently sentenced him to a fine of 3000 penalty units which is equivalent to GHc36,000.



He is to serve a five-month jail term in hard labour if he defaults on the payment of the money.



According to the brief facts of the case, as presented to the court by Inspector B. Bennett, the prosecution office, the Complainant is a Businesswoman and owns a shop at CMB- Accra Central Business District.



Whilst the accused person was a salesperson at the complainant’s shop.

The Prosecutor said, on October 9, 2020, the accused was given weekly sales of GHc28,554.00 to pay into Multi-Pro Private Company Limited account number 6010121396 at Zenith Bank for the supply of five hundred (500) cartons of Indomie.



He said, the accused went to the bank and paid an amount of GHc5,025 from another sale and later wrote the figure to read GHc28,554.00 which was sent to the complainant and forwarded to an Agent of the Company.



“However, the company’s account indicated an amount of GHc5,025.00 was paid into the account indicating that, the figure on the duplicate copy of the deposit slip was forged,” the prosecutor told the court.



He said, a report was made to the Police on October 15, 2020, and the accused person was arrested.



“Accused in his cautioned statement admitted having paid GH$5,025.00 and later altered the figures on the duplicate deposit slip,” Inspector Benneh noted.