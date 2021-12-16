Saltpond: Man falls from coconut tree and dies while stealing

The incident happened on Thursday around 4:30 am

A 50-year-old man Kwabina Tantan has died after falling from a coconut tree at Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The incident happened Thursday around 4:30 am.



The deceased while stealing, unfortunately, fell off the tree and hit the back of his head in a gutter under the tree, killing him instantly.



News of the death of the man drew a large crowd to the scene of the incident and it confirmed their long-held belief that he had always been stealing the coconut for sale.



The residents had been wondering where the deceased who do not own a coconut farm nor have ever been seen buying the fruit elsewhere get them to sell to people in bulk.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Saltpond Government Hospital Mortuary while investigation has commenced.



Report gathered by EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan revealed that the deceased who is fond of stealing coconut and selling them had gone to steal the fruits which belong to an elderly man in the community.



He’s said to steal at dawn to avoid being caught.



The owner of the coconut (an elderly man) was said to have been bitterly complaining as he does not get some of the fruit to eat any time it’s grown and ready for consumption which made him vow to deal with the perpetrator.