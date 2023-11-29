Sam George fumes over ‘unauthorised’ spillage of Dawhenya Dam

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has expressed profound frustration regarding the unauthorized spillage of the Dawhenya Dam.

Describing it as a flagrant act of negligence and irresponsibility, the incident has resulted in widespread devastation, displacing hundreds of residents and submerging numerous properties in floodwaters.



Sam George, in a scathing rebuke, pointed towards a lack of discipline and accountability among those entrusted with managing the dam.



He condemned the actions of those responsible, emphasizing their disregard for the potential consequences of their actions.



Sam George vowed to uncover the identity of the immediate past manager of the irrigation project at Dawhenya.



He also expressed his intention to make the individual's name public and demand an explanation from the relevant ministry regarding the authority granted to spill portions of the irrigation dam, allegedly to foreigners, including Chinese and Indians.

"I am trying to get the name of the immediate past manager of the irrigation project at Dawhenya, and I will put it out in public and demand that whichever ministry is involved must demand from him what authority he had to spill portions of the irrigation dam to foreigners. I am hearing, Chinese and Indians," citinewsroom quoted Sam George as having said.



Despite the gravity of the situation, Sam Nartey George assured the public that he would work towards restoring normalcy in the affected area.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE