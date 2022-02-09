Sam George hints there may be other reasons for sacking airport MD

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has dispelled claims that the sacking of the Ghana Aiport Company Managing Director is linked to a rift with the Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley.



Speculations are rife over the sacking of the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company, Yaw Kwakwa.



By a letter, Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah relieved Mr Kwakwa of his position as MD, citing directions from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Reasons for the sack remain unknown as the letter did not indicate it. However, a cross-section of Ghanaians has linked the sacking to the recent suspension of operations of McDan Aviation Group at the Kotoka International Airport.



A similar post by a Facebook user, Barnabas Nii Laryea, alluding to the claims, has attracted a response from Sam George, who insists the sacking of Mr Kwakwa is not linked to the McDan issue.



“Whew! Ghana Will Work Again. Touch not my anointed and do my private jet no harm; Aviation 3:16,” Barnabas captioned a copy of the minister’s letter communicating Mr Kwakwa’s sacking.



But in a comment responding to the post, Sam George noted that the sacking is unrelated to McDan Aviation and its operations.



“The story is actually different. You would be shocked at the real story. Ghana, ya y3 mobo dodoo,” the MP noted.

Despite the comment by the National Democratic Congress MP, other MPs from his party have also alluded to a link between the sacking of the MD and McDan Aviation.



“The appointment of the MD of Ghana Airports Company, Mr Kwakwa, has been terminated with immediate effect. Mr Yaw Kwakwa is remembered for insisting on getting McDan to do the right things at the Airport. Apparently, he has touched McDan,” MP for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor wrote in a tweet.



Mr Yaw Kwakwa, on January 28, 2022, directed McDan Aviation to postpone a planned inauguration of its private jet lounge, citing a breach of regulations guiding operations at the Airport.



Following a disregard by McDan Aviation, Mr Kwakwa, in a subsequent letter, directed McDan to suspend its operations at the Airport.



While the issue remains a topic for discussion, the transport minister has announced the sacking of the MD.

Amidst claims of close ties between the president and Chief Executive of McDan Aviation, some Ghanaians reacting to the sacking of Mr Kwakwa have related the news to his interference in the operations of the private jet company.











