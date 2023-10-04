Sam George justifies ‘watchman’ description of Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has justified his controversial description of Retired Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng as a "watchman."

According to him, the Head of Security is a nomenclature of a watchman.



The Minority Caucus in Parliament together with some civil groups organised a march protest dubbed #OccupyBoG protest on October 3, 2023.



The aim was to present a petition to the Governor of the central bank, Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies to demand their immediate resignation as heads of the Bank of Ghana.



However, the group met the Director of Security at the Bank of Ghana, Retired Wing Commander, Kwame Asare Boateng who explained that the governor and his deputies were in a meeting with some representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a result they were not able to meet the minority group in person.



Expressing their disappointment at Governor Addison's absence, the minority group accused him of sending the head of security to address their concerns.

The Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, took it a step further by openly describing the retired Air Force officer as a watchman.



Making an appearance on TV3’s New Day, the MP defended his choice of the description of Wing Commander



“I have seen the NPP run off with his CV, even if his CV is 100 pages long, I don’t care. Look, a driver is called a vehicle mobility operator, nomenclature is what it is. But what is it that you do? A head of security in our local palace is a watchman,” he said.



Sam George added that the group went to the premises of the central bank to address issues of the economy and monetary policies.



He therefore questioned the relevance of a retired Wing Commander to the financial concerns raised by the protesters.

“We didn’t go there to meet with a head of security, we didn’t go there to complain about the security situation around the central bank. We went there complaining about the fact that the governor of the Bank of Ghana has superintended the use of about GH¢ 97million in 2022 for travels, we went there to complain that the governor of the Bank of Ghana has used over GH¢ 350million in 2022 on what he called banking supervision among others.



“What has a wing commander got to do with these issues we have been raining,” he asked.



