Sam George makes shocking revelation on how managers of Red Cross Society embezzled over GH¢700,000

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has exposed a disturbing embezzlement scandal involving former managers of the Red Cross Society, alleging the misappropriation of funds intended for the benefit of the disabled in society.

During his revelation, Sam George disclosed that the managers were responsible for a loss totaling GH¢787,600.00, a situation that led the Mastercard Foundation to blacklist Ghana as beneficiaries of their support.



Speaking on the report of the Public Accounts Committee regarding the Auditor-General's findings on the public accounts of Ghana's public boards, corporations, and other statutory institutions for the period ending December 31, 2021, Sam George urged the house to initiate an investigation into the Ghana Red Cross Society.



He emphasized the need for a thorough inquiry, he said "It is important that this house institute an investigation into the Ghana Red Cross Society because I have personally received a dossier that is over 60 pages thick on malfeasance at the Ghana Red Cross Society."



Sam George named individuals allegedly involved in the report; "Portions of those malfeasances are captured in the report, but Mr. Speaker, the Ghana Red Cross Society former Regional Manager, Dr. Eric Asamoah Darko, the Deputy Regional Manager, Ms. Catherine Adasu, and Mr. David Nana Osei occasioned the loss of GH¢787,600.00 to the society."

He added that based on the actions of the managers, Mastercard foundation has black listed Ghana as a beneficiary.



"Mastercard Foundation, who supported Ghana during Covid-19, has decided to blacklist Ghana right now and the Red Cross Society. So, you see that when we had that challenge with the Volta Basin, no support from the foundation came to the aid of people. The actions of the former managers have caused help to the Ghanaian people," he revealed.



