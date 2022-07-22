Sam George nominated to serve as Secretary for APNIG

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

MP gets appointment

APNIG holds internet governance forum



APNIG aims to have active parliamentarians committed to digital development



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has been nominated to serve as Secretary for the African Parliamentary Network on Internet Governance (APNIG).



Sam George was nominated by his peers to serve on the African body at the Internet Governance Forum, which was launched in Lilongwe, Malawi on June 19, 2022.



The goal of the network is to strengthen the role of parliamentarians in shaping a common digital future from an African perspective.

The African Parliamentary Network on Internet Governance (APNIG) empowers parliamentarians by strengthening their capacities, networks and competencies in framing digital development in Africa mainly because Internet governance is collaborative with pluralistic consensus from diverse communities building the internet which requires a multistakeholder approach to serve as a glue to bind inclusive participation.



The inaugural digital policy symposium saw progressive discussions on digital policy and the evolution of the internet from participants and a team of experts.



The African Parliamentary Network on Internet Governance has 30 members from 20 countries across the continent. The group aims to have active parliamentarians committed to digital development from all 54 African States.



The group at the launch of the session collectively agreed to immediately start addressing the following pertinent issues towards digital development in Africa including “capacity building for APNIG Members that drills down to cover the national status of Digital Geopolitics, the Digital Economy, governance for an open and unfragmented Internet among others.”



The group has also resolved to fashion out an AU Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa, introduce stringent cybersecurity and cybercrimes laws that will focus on strengthening the digital rights of Africans and also address online abuse of women in politics.

According to Sam George, the group will in the coming days organise an Africa-EU/Africa-UK/Africa-North America/Africa-South America/Africa-Asia/Africa-Oceania MPs Digital Policy Dialogue and also engage in a regional, continental and international multistakeholder and multi-sector dialogue to foster sustainable digital development in Africa.



Collectively, the group has also resolved to review and follow up on ratification of the international, continental, and regional legal frameworks as per national specifics, address meaningful digital connectivity across the African continent, and develop a five-year strategic and work plan for APNIG.



The network is led by Neema Lugangira from Tanzania as Chairman, with Alhajie Mbow as Vice Chairman and Sam George as Secretary.



NYA/BOG