Sam George, others charge IGP over LGBTQ+ billboard on Tema Motorway

Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has given the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, a 24-hour ultimatum for an erected illegal LGBTQ+ promotional billboard on the Tema-Motorway stretch of the N1 to be pulled down.



Sam George, who is lead sponsor of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 joined other members of the Anti LGBTQ+ group on Thursday morning to address the press on the issue. According to him, the erection of the billboard is a violation of the laws of Ghana specifically section 104 of the Criminal Offenses Act.



Speaking to the media, Sam George indicated that failure for the IGP, Executive Secretary of Ghana advertising Agency, the MP, DCE to take action, the citizens will arise to defend the constitution

“…over the weekend our attention was drawn to an illegality, we realized that a bill board promoting the activities LGBTQ+ community have been mounted along the motorway, as sponsors of the bill in parliament and as Members of Parliament we have deemed it necessary to show up here to register in the strongest way our displeasure and our discomfort for this unholy and untraditional advertisement that has been put up on a very iconic road the N1 Tema motorway. “We are by this calling on the IGP to immediately within the next 24 hours carry out the necessary security operations to ensure that this bill board which is an affront to theb1992 constitution is taken down in conjunction with the MCE for the area. Failure to take action, as citizens we will take action as enjoined in our constitution to defend the constitution,” he said.







The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning who was also present on his part called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the cooperate or individual personalities who designed, authorized and paid for the illegal signage to be put up and also the cooperate advertising agency that provided the outdoor advertising space for the erection of the illegal signage.



The coalition also urged parliament to expedite action on the passage of the bill as they plead with both dues of the house to cooperate in passing the bill before the end of this sitting parliament.



