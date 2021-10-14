Sam George, others commended over LGBTQI+ Bill

Sam George is MP for Ningo Prampram

A National Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Akwasi Mensah has commended the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Mr Sam Nartey George and other MPs who sponsored the LGBTQI+ Bill currently before Parliament.

He also commended the Clergy, Muslim Leaders and Traditional Leaders who are supporting the Bill.



Eight members of Ghana’s Parliament have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The LGBTQI+ Bill, which they term as a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



The proponents of the bill want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George, who led the MPs to make the presentation, said it “is a landmark legislation that has taken the last 14 weeks working with a fantastic team of professionals to put together. It is in my humble opinion a world-class piece of legislation which should be reference material for other Parliaments seeking to pass similar legislation.”

The LGBTQI+ Bill, presented to the Speaker, is the first major step taken towards the criminalization.



The bill will be assessed by a parliamentary committee after a referral from the Speaker, and subsequently debated on the floor of the House.



“The Bill respects the fundamental human rights of all persons, including those found engaging in the prohibited acts, but spells out a rigid punitive measure in line with our social, cultural and religious stance as a nation. Let me be clear here, homosexuality is not a human right. It is a lifestyle choice. A sexual preference,” Sam George stated.



The other members of parliament that joined in presenting the bill include, Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).



Although the Bill has received massive support from the public, especially the clergy, the eight have been lambasted by persons who are also not in favour of the bill with some coming directly at Sam George.

Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Mr Peter Akwasi Mensah said the NDC will put their weight behind the MPs.



He called on all stakeholders, especially the public to support the course.



“Homsexuality is not good so we are all coming together to support them,” he said.



Mr Peter Akwasi Mensah noted that the Constitution indicates that although people have their human rights, their right should not contradict the national interest.