Sam George pleads for NPP members at 2022 Delegates Conference

Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has said that the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have asked the NDC to inform the NPP leadership of the difficulties that they are facing.



Speaking on the side-lines of the NPP National Delegate Conference, on Saturday, July 16, the Member of Parliament (MP) said that NPP folks have complained bitterly about the difficulties they are facing including the hikes in prices of food and fuel.



He added that the NDC is also at the conference to inform the NPP that it will lose the next general election.

“… a lot of delegates of the NPP have met us and are asking us to speak for them. They are asking us to tell their leaders to stop squandering the resources of the country at their expense… and (also) that the rising cost of foodstuffs is affecting them.



“… the delegates who are taxi drivers asked us to speak on their behalf because they cannot afford fuel… there are special markets for NPP delegates, there is no special market for non-NPP persons so they also feel the same bit as us (because of the current hardship). So, we are here to wake up the government and wake President Akufo-Addo up and let him know that there is better and more that is expected of him. And that they should begin preparing their handing over notes.



Aside from the leadership of the NPP, leaders of other political parties in Ghana including the NDC, are expected to speak at the delegate conference before the election of NPP’s executive for the next four years commences.



In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.



The executive positions in the party include the National Chairperson, National Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, National Organiser, Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser and National Nasara Coordinator.

