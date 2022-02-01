Sam George quizzes Akufo-Addo on Ayawaso West Wuogon election violence

MP for NIngo Prampram, Samuel George

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has chided President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to prosecute individuals who were cited by the Justice Emile Short Commission following the violence at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in 2019.

Sam George, who also suffered brutalities along with several others, lamented the seeming overlook of the Akufo-Addo government to deny justice to victims of the violence three years on.



Speaking at the three-year commemoration of the incidents of the day, the Ningo Prampram MP vented his spleen at Nana Akufo-Addo for rejecting the recommendations of the Commission.



“The Commission recommends the criminal prosecution of Mr Ernest Akomea, a.k.a Double, for the unauthorized possession of firearms under Section 192(1) of the Criminal Offences Act. Why has President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo not commenced the prosecution of Mr Ernest Akomea?



“The Commission recommends the criminal prosecution for the offence of assault, to wit the slapping of Sam George by Mohammed Sulemana. Mohammed Sulemana is a known operative of the National Security. Why has he not been prosecuted?



Sam George also took a swipe at the media for failing to demand action and accountability from the government on the implementation of the recommendations by the Commission.

“The Commission recommends the immediate removal of DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu from command responsibility at the Ministry of National Security.



“The president failed to act on these, left Azugu there till Azugu went and assaulted your colleague, Caleb Kudah and Zoe Abu Baidoo of Citi FM. It’s simply because you, the media, you were quiet; you failed to demand action from the president.



“And when it happens to somebody, and you leave it, tomorrow, it will happen to you,” he added.



He assured the victims of the January 31, 2019 election violence that the National Democratic Congress would pursue and get them justice.