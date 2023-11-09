Sam George’s ‘religious prostitute’ comment retrogressive – Parliament's Muslim Caucus

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Muslim Caucus of Ghana’s parliament has responded to the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, for labelling Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a religious prostitute.

According to the members, the comments from Sam George are very offensive and disrespectful to the Muslim community.



In a statement signed by the Chairman of the caucus, Farouk Aliu Mahama, such a remark from a Member of Parliament is dangerous to the cohesion between the religious fraternities in Ghana.



He further explained that such comments could incite violence among opposing groups in the country.



“As a Chairman of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament, I strongly condemn the religious bigotry statement made by Sam George against Vice-President Bawumia. Such remarks are not only offensive but also perpetuate stereotypes, discrimination, and unfair treatment based on an individual's religious beliefs.



“It is even more harmful and counterproductive for that to come from an Honourable Member of Parliament. The magnitude of the source of the comment is inciting and stifles open and honest conversations that are necessary for progress and unity. As we inch closer to 2024 electioneering, we encourage all individuals, political actors and organisations to refrain from engaging in religious bigotry and to condemn such statements when they arise,” a portion of the statement reads.

Background:



Sam George, in a bid to take a swipe at the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, called the latter a 'religious prostitute.'



He made these proclamations when he appeared on the November 8 edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV.



He explained that the vice president professes his faith in both the Islamic and Christian religions concurrently, seeing that he is mostly seen in churches and mosques, for political activities.



Explaining further, Sam George referenced instances when the Vice President, Dr Bawumia, remained silent on issues that were most important to Muslims, such as the Hijab controversy, and the killings of Muslim youth in Kumasi.

To him, no true Muslim will also publicly proclaim Jesus as Lord and Saviour or kneel before men of God for prayers.



“When the issue of the Hijabs came up in this country for Muslim girls, did you ever hear Dr. Bawumia speak? When the issue of fasting for girls came up during Ramadan, he was silent. When the Muslim Zongo youth were killed in cold blood in Kumasi, Dr Bawumia was silent.



“No true Muslim anywhere in this world believes that Jesus Christ is our lord and saviour. No true Muslim kneels before a Catholic priest or a pastor to lay hands on them - only Bawumia. If you like, you can take the Suraj Mariama that talks about who Jesus is. They do not see Jesus Christ as their lord and personal saviour as we do,” he said.



Read the full statement of the Parliamentary Muslim Caucus below:



SAM GEORGE'S RELIGIOUS BIGOTRY COMMENT AGAINST VICE-PRESIDENT BAWUMIA IS DISHONOURABLE AND RETROGRESSIVE

1. The Muslim Caucus of Ghana's Parliament has taken note of Sam George's deplorable comments and finds his characterization of the Vice President as a "religious prostitute" appalling, reprehensible and terrible. Such language is offensive, disrespectful, and unbecoming of productive discourse.



2. As members of a religiously diverse society, it is essential that we engage in respectful dialogue, especially when discussing matters of religion and personal beliefs. The practice of cross-cutting of inter-religious faith is long-aged and predates the regular participation of Vice President Bawumia in the activities of Ghana's Christendom. Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama was a friend to many churches and was fully engrossed in their various activities. Similar courtesies can be said by successive Presidents towards the Muslim Community in Ghana. The Clergy and the Islamic clerics also beautifully coexist and happily honour programmes of differing faiths. The use of such bigotry terms, particularly those that objectify or demean the Vice President's inclusive and unifying practice undermines the religious tolerance we enjoy as a nation and that has endeared us to the rest of the world.



3. As a Chairman of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament, i strongly condemn the religious bigotry statement made by Sam George against Vice-President Bawumia. Such remarks are not only offensive but also perpetuate stereotypes, discrimination, and unfair treatment based on an individual's religious beliefs.



4. Religious tolerance and inclusivity are fundamental principles that should guide any democratic society. By engaging in religious bigotry, Sam George undermines these principles and contributes to the division within our society. We call for respectful and inclusive discourse that focuses on the ideas, policies, and actions of individuals rather than their religious background. It is imperative that we promote understanding and acceptance of diversity in all its forms, including religious diversity.



5. It is even more harmful and counterproductive for that to come from an Honourable Member of Parliament. The magnitude of the source of the comment is inciting and stifles open and honest conversations that are necessary for progress and unity. As we inch closer to 2024 electioneering, we encourage all individuals, political actors and organizations to refrain from engaging in religious bigotry and to condemn such statements when they arise.

6. The inter-religious peace, tolerance, serenity and harmony we enjoy as a nation are scarce commodities in many countries and every citizen is duty-bound to guard them. Any individual whose omissions and commissions will tinker with the progress we have made must be called out and condemned in the harshest terms possible. Let's work together to build a society that values religious freedom, respect, and understanding among all its citizens.



Signed



Hon.Farouk Aliu Mahama



Chairman, Muslims Caucus of Parliament



