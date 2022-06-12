Sam George speaks on why he’s fighting LGBTQI+

Sam Nartey George, MP, Ningo-Prampram, has been speaking on why he has been fighting to ensure that LGBTQI+ is not encouraged in Ghana.

According to him, Ghana cannot use its limited resource in stitching the lower gastrointestinal part of a homosexual.



To him, he cannot comprehend why the government will spend so much on taking care of a homosexual when that same resource can be spent on the vulnerable pregnant woman and children who desperately need the help.



“It concerns me when they want to teach my child [how homosexuals must behave]; stay in your room and do whatever you want.



"When you’re not well, don’t go to our hospital because if you go to our hospital, the money the government will spend in taking care of pregnant women, will be spent on you in stitching your 'torn' anus...,” Sam George said while speaking on the Delay show.



The MP is of the conviction that no matter how the Bill is delayed in Parliament, it will be passed into law to prevent Ghana from experiencing such sacrilege.

The Minority in Parliament on Wednesday, June 8, threatened to block the introduction of any bill by the Executive if the Chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Kwame Ayimadu Antwi continues to delay the passage of the Anti-LGBT Bill.



Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak accused the Chairman of deliberately delaying the passage of the Anti –LGBTQI Bill therefore, the Minority Group will continue to oppose any bill brought before the House by the Executive.



He argued that the Chairman ought to have used the right channels for the passage of the Bill.



“I can assure that any other bill that will be introduced in the House, we shall resist it, even if it is to provide water, we will resist it,” said the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak.



