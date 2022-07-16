6
Sam George spotted at NPP National Delegates Conference

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP votes for national executives

NPP projecting 'Break the 8' mantra

Accra Sports Stadium hosts NPP Delegates Conference

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has made an appearance at the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates Conference.

Spotted in an attire with party colours, the Member of Parliament arrived at noon, at the Accra Sports Stadium to solidarise with the NPP as they vote for their national executives.

The NDC MP indicated that among other things, he is there to speak on behalf of some NPP members who have complained to him about the challenges they are facing.

According to him, they are unhappy about the actions of some party leaders who appear to be spending monies at their expense.



Meanwhile, a number of leading members of the NPP have already arrived at the Sports Stadium, with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also expected to grace the occasion.

This election is described as a crucial one especially since the party looks to “Break the 8” in the political history of the country.

In June 2022, the party approved the nominations of 47 aspirants for the various positions, including the National Chairman, the 1st and 2nd Vice Chairperson, General, and National Organiser positions.

The rest of the positions are the National Youth Organiser, National Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and the National Nasara Coordinator.

Along the way, however, a number of the aspirants voluntarily opted out of the race.

