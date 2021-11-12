Sam George tackles Gabby: 'You can be against LGBTQ+ Bill, I'm against your cousin's corruption, misrule'

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has responded to a pro-LGBTQ+ stance posted by Gabby Asare Okyere Darko on social media.



Gabby on Thursday evening tweeted that despite having respect for Ghana's value systems, he was against the anti-gay bill and was not shy to say so.



The President's cousin was only reiterating a position he has made publicly in the last months.

"I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority," his tweet read.



Hours later, Sam George - who is the lead promoter of the Bill - quoted Gabby's tweet and also reiterated his opposition to same-sex relations likening his dislike to corruption, nepotism and despotism.



He assured Gabby that despite his opposition and open support for the gay community, the anti-gay Bill that is properly known as, "The Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021," will be passed come what may.



"Is nepotism, cronyism and despotism part of our value systems? You can be against the Bill and that's fine but so am I against the corruption and misrule of your Cousin. As for the Bill nu, we go pass am p33. Grab a drink and popcorn and watch something. Cheers," he stated.





Promoters of Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ Bill



The LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament is titled: "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021." It is a Private Members' Bill sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.



The eight MPs who sponsored the Bill are Sam Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South) – the sole NPP MP sponsoring the Bill.



The remaining sponsors are Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).



Ghana’s pro-gay collective

A group of 18 academicians and human rights defenders have voiced strong opposition to the bill before Parliament, which is seeking to extensively criminalize the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, LGBTQ+.



The group submitted a memorandum to Parliament seeking that the bill be rejected because it was largely unconstitutional and infringed on basic human rights.



Members of Parliament behind the bill, led by Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George, have rubbished the memorandum and asserted that the bill will be passed into law because it has the support of the wider Ghanaian populace.



