Sam George tops Twitter trends after BBC interview

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

• Ningo Prampram MP granted an interview to the BBC on the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

• His responses in the interview have scored high marks by social media users



•Parliament has commenced debate on the Bill



Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey Goerge, has topped Twitter trends after his interview with Claire McDonald, the host of BBC’s Newsday program.



Sam George has been in both the international and local news for spearheading a private bill that seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ in the country.



He has been praised for articulating his position soundly with well-researched information on the topic, while some users also criticized CNN’s Larry Madowo for not preparing effectively for the interview.



Social media users have described him as intelligent while others continue to share a quote used during his interview



“Don’t read just one part of the Bible. God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve – Sam George jabs BBC," reporter Joel Eshun posted

Asikafo Business tweeted "God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve" Sam George Handshake.



Another user by name, Sweetie Baiden also wrote "Honestly the intelligence Brain of @samgeorgegh continues to baffle me. He is literally the Einstein of Politics."



"Sam George is a freaking genius and nobody can sleep on him. Nobody!” Sweetie Baiden posted.



Honestly the intelligence ???? of @samgeorgegh continues to baffle me. He is literally the Einstein of Politics. Sam George is a freaking genius and nobody can sleep on him. Nobody! Darn????????‍♂️. https://t.co/MjT1DZpAVY — Sweetie Baiden (@andersonbaiden) October 27, 2021

"God created Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve" ????#Sam George ???? https://t.co/X6RZLBnM8f — Asikafo Business (@AsikafoBusiness) October 27, 2021

Man so Good; people who think they’re of high intelligence (the whites) sometimes think foolishly and Sam George just made us know that! https://t.co/3s4vpl0i74 — Jeff The Erudite????‍???? (@JeffErudite) October 27, 2021

https://t.co/tPzglEepZ1 And they are trying hard to push their nonsense act down our throats! Sam George ????! Go all out for mother Ghana!????????????????????????! — #WorldMerquryDay (@Mc_Mens1) October 27, 2021

Ok. Sam George is trending on Twitter IN LONDON! This guy will be president of Ghana. Mark my word!



The world is running low on courage and he provides a breather.#topstories #JoySMS https://t.co/aSRv30UMGC — Nervoshanshake (@nervoshanshake) October 27, 2021

Hon Sam George @samgeorgegh the man of the moment. More grace to him ???????? Let's all pray for him to fight the battle ahead. For God and Country ???????????? pic.twitter.com/eNABFlJhL4 — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????????? (@tabi_henry) October 27, 2021

You no dey pour libation you come dey here say LGBTQI+ dey stray from wanna cultural values. You dey take communion di333 e bi wanna cultural value abi? Sam George || Shatta Wale and Medikal — Nungua_Thanos (@GHCodeMonkey) October 27, 2021

Still undoubtedly Sam George still remains undefeated https://t.co/IzXwUQ6cR6 — omotuo_kanzo???????????????????????? (@giokrandy) October 27, 2021

Let's not get Sam George's arguments wrong. He's not doing this because of his religious affiliation whatsoever, all that he wants is for the subjects to be well protected by the institution of the Law. The Human rights Law doesn't just allow you to do things you like..... — Wisdom Musah (@musah_wisdom) October 27, 2021

Sam George never disappoints ???? he's full of wisdom. We need hardcore personalities like him to be presidents in Ghana ????????. He's always on his grounds, and ready for any outcome of his actions. I like people of such caliber ???????? https://t.co/PRMyJQ25N4 — Yiedie-nkoaa???????? (@oaghmusic) October 26, 2021

Sam George whipping them home and away https://t.co/iWsyspGJmA — ???????????? (@AshongEnoch) October 27, 2021

Same George ,the only one to single handedly defend and defeat anyone who attacked him on Twitter pertaining to the Bill. Then went on to beat up CNN and then to BBC. Look there is only one lion and his name is Sam George https://t.co/lUvwCv1r55 — augustine arvohmensah (@AArvohmensah) October 27, 2021

Sam George is a good debater and a strong fighter we can go on and on and on but the question is can he win this fight against the LGBTQ families? A big NO so let's not waste time on things we can't do anything about, let's them talk about the unemployment rate in this country — Michael Blakka Blakka???????????????????? (@michaelblakka) October 27, 2021

Sam George is just finished the journalist — Alfy (@officialAlfy1) October 27, 2021

Sam George God bless you and continue to grant you wisdom i have never voted for the NDC but coming 2024 i might just vote for the NDC bcs we have a sitting government who can’t condemn this act u said it all God created Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve. — Gee O Gee (@BlackBoyRisky1) October 27, 2021

Don't worry doc, Sam George's Anti-LGBTQI bill already criminalises oral sex. People will be in Pentecost Prison faster than they die of throat cancer. https://t.co/q1h2ghiga2 — Maame ???? (@Miss_InDeed) October 26, 2021

Sam George Ghana will forever appreciate u???????????????????? — ZAMANI???????????? (@Flamebwoy4) October 26, 2021

A team of 8 MPs led by Samuel Nartey George have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country. The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.



The Speaker has received a number of memorandum which are either against the bill or for the bill.



They include religious leaders from both the Christian and Islamic backgrounds.



Debate on the bill has commenced following the resumption of parliament on October 26, 2021.