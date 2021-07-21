Sam Korankye-Ankrah explains the significance of the US$1m dummy cheque gift to his daughter

• Rev Sam Korankye-Ankrah has been giving a prophetic explanation to the dummy cheque his daughter received from her friends

• He said the dummy cheque was "a faith cheque"



• GRA has since invited the couple to spell out tax liabilities on the dummy cheque gift



Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah, General Overseer, Royal House Chapel International, has been explaining the significance of the one-million-dollar dummy cheque presented to his daughter, Naa Dromo and her husband, by her friends during her wedding recently.



According to him, people did not get the idea behind the dummy cheque presentation and thought the money on the cheque was real money; but the young people were only making an act of faith presentation to his daughter.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, Rev Korankye-Ankrah, who was dressed all white and standing behind his pulpit explained to his congregation:

“The cheque was a faith cheque, not a real cheque. These young people are/were saying one day, they believe God that on occasions like this, they will be able to present a cheque of one-million-dollars; that’s the statement that they are/were making.”



He added, that because of the faith behind the gesture by the friends of his daughter, he was being careful in choosing the right words to describe the event on the day.



“Because as a father and as a prophet, I do not want to cancel the faith, the zeal, the enthusiasm of those young to say that they were joking or it was for fun. If you notice, I have never used the word fun; I have never used the word fake; I have never used the word joke.



“What they may be joking about, what you think it’s fun today will become a reality tomorrow,” the man of God noted.



Meanwhile, a Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) letter circulating on social media has the tax body seeking a meeting with Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah to spell out her tax liabilities on the supposed gift.

“This is to notify you that you have been selected to benefit from the special compliance assistance program of the Ghana Revenue Authority to help you make accurate disclosures of your income to the Commissioner-General of GRA and avoid the imposition of penalties, interest, and other sanctions.



“Information available to the GRA indicates you have received an amount of one million dollars (US$1 million) as a gift from friends,” the letter read in parts.



