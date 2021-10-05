Sam Pyne confirmed as Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly MCE

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly MCE, Sam Pyne

• Assembly members in the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly have approved Sam Pyne as MCE

• This comes after President Akufo-Addo asked assembly members to rescind their threat to reject Sam Pyne



• Sam Pyne had 53 votes out of the 58 votes cast



The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne, has been confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, asaaseradio has reported.



Out of the 58 votes cast by the assembly members, Sam Pyne garnered 53 votes.



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, October 4, 2021, pleaded with the assembly members to not reject his nominee; Sam Pyne over past KMA debt of GH¢50 million.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, President Akufo-Addo said it wouldn’t be fair to make Sam Pyne a victim of the past.



“I don’t see how they are going to hold up Kumasi from getting a proper executive because of the past. I don’t think that is fair. That is not the way to go about it,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“That will be the proper way to go. If they feel he is worthy of confirmation, let him make it clear to them that his number one item on the agenda will be how to arrange with the government to repay the debt,” he added.



So far, about five MMDCE nominees have been rejected in various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) across the country.



Despite the rejections, President Akufo-Addo said the election of MMDCEs remains his best choice for democracy.