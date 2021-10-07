Sam Pyne deserves KMA job for his suffering - Dr Otchere-Ankrah

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo and Assembly members in Kumasi for confirming Sam Pyne as the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

Sam Pyne clinched a landslide victory during voting by the Assembly members, polling 94.8 percent of the votes to become the KMA boss.



Delivering a speech after his election, he pledged to work with all stakeholders to accelerate the development of the Kumasi saying “my endorsement has placed a huge task on my shoulders, but with determination, hard work and assistance from all the stakeholders, I’m optimistic of telling a success story at the end of my tenure”.



Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah believes Sam Pyne is a good choice for the KMA position.

To him, he (Sam Pyne) has proven beyond doubt his hard work and therefore was optimistic he will transform the Kumasi metropolis.



"Sam Pyne has really suffered in the NPP. So, this is a reward," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.