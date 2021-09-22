Samia builds 3-unit classroom block for Tikobo in honour of Kwame Nkrumah

The classroom block commissioned by Samia Nkrumah in Tikobo Number 2

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Samia Yaba Nkrumah, the daughter of Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has commissioned a three-unit classroom block for Tikobo Number Two Catholic Basic School in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region in honour of her father.

This structure is also aimed at creating a conducive teaching and learning environment for both pupils and staff so they could concentrate on their studies.



Handing over the classroom block to the management of the school on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Samia Yaba Nkrumah who became the MP for the area from 2013 to 2017, said she built and commissioned the classroom block on this special day in honour of her beloved father who was born on September 21, 1909, at Nkroful.







She charged the gathering to emulate the good deeds of her father, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



"Because of Osagyefo's good deeds, every year people all over the world celebrate his birthday. So if you want your legacy to live on then do good for the people around you," she stated.

Samia Yaba Nkrumah therefore, thanked the Chiefs, staff, and the residents of the community for supporting the construction and completion of the project on time.



"God bless the staff, the community folks, and everyone who supported us to complete this project, in fact, Tikobo Number Two Community has done well," she acknowledged.



She also thanked the contractor for working hard to complete the structure to meet her father's 112th birthday.







She urged the management of the school to maintain the facility to last long.

She also counselled the school children to take their studies seriously to become great personalities like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana one day.



She as well took the opportunity to pledge her commitment to constantly support the school and the community any time the need arises.



"Let me assure you, this is not the last thing we are going to do for the school because now that we have started, we will always be with you, we will continue to help in small ways and big ways, we will always be with the people of T2, we will continue to help you," she said.



She called on the residents to always rally behind her and pray for her to get resources to support the community.



The headmistress of Tikobo Number Two Catholic Basic School, Mrs. Felicia Archer thanked Samia Yaba Nkrumah for the kind gesture.

She said the new building would reduce the congestion in the school and appealed to her to provide the school furniture.



The Headmistress pledged her commitment to maintaining the new facility to last long to achieve its intended purpose.



Nana Avo-Nwiah V, the Chief of Tikobo Number Two Community, thanked Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's daughter Samia Yaba Nkrumah for supporting the school with such a beautiful classroom block.







He disclosed that Samia Yaba Nkrumah recently supported the community with 50 bags of cement to build a health facility for the community.

"May Almighty God bless Samia Yaba Nkrumah for always thinking about Tikobo Number Two Community and let me disclose that the health facility that we are building, Samia has supported us with 50 bags of cement and we are most grateful," he stated.



Nana Avo-Nwiah V seized the opportunity to appeal to Samia Yaba Nkrumah to continue to help the community.



Moreover, some of the pupils who spoke to Daniel Kaku expressed their excitement and thanked her for constructing a new classroom block for them.



They emphasised that the new facility would encourage them to learn hard to become like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in the future.