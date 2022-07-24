Samira Bawumia Foundation supports teachers in Sissala East

Second Lady Samira Bawumia inspects an education project by her foundation | File photo

Source: GNA

The Hajia Samira Bawumia Foundation has undertaken an initiative to support districts with low performance at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to change the narrative for the better.

To this end, under the BECE revision project, the Foundation has given selected schools in the Sissala East Municipality past questions, the Chief’s examiner's report and other learning materials while a facilitator took the teachers through the Chief's examiners report.



Miss Adwoa Pomaah, a Team Member of the Foundation, speaking with the Ghana News Agency in Tumu, indicated that the Sissala East was chosen according to data from the Ghana Education Service as one of the places that recorded low performance from the examination, hence the support.



She noted that the Foundation was supporting the Municipality with books, revision materials, which contained past questions and Chief examiners’ reports.



She described the book as having unique quality features that would provide ease and comfort for pupils to easily use.

Miss Pomaah said due to insufficient funds, the Foundation was unable to supply the books to individual pupils but that teachers were given and also trained on how to maximize the good out of the book.



Mr Lewil Charles, the Sissalla East Municipal Director of Education, asked teachers to be analytical in teaching.



"There is nothing wrong in calling on your colleagues to handle other topics that you are not conversant with; our goal is to get the children to pass, when students fail in the exams I start looking at myself and question what role I play," he advised.



The Foundation extended similar support to the Nandom Municipality and the Lambussie District of the Upper West region.