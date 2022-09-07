0
Samira Bawumia attends National Islamic Women’s Conference

80372186 Samira Bawumia waving at a crowd of women

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Mrs Samira Bawumia, the wife of Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, has attended the 24th Annual National Islamic Women’s Conference and Fundraiser.

The event was organised by the Women’s Wing of the Islamic Mission Secretariat (IMS) in Techiman in the Bono Region.

Also in attendance were Bono East Minister Kwasi Adu-Gyan and Bono West Minister Justina Owusu-Banahene.

The Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Mr Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah; and the Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Council, Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, were present, among other dignitaries.

Since its formation in 1963, the IMS has supported the spread of Islam and Islamic education.

The IMS has done this through the funding of hospitals and schools across the country.

Source: classfmonline.com
