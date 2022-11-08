19
'Samira Bawumia's convoy includes Landcruiser full of cosmetics & makeup artiste' - Sammy Gyamfi alleges

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has been lashed for allegedly dedicating a Toyota V8 that ferries his chair around anywhere he goes in the country.

Explanation from the presidency says the President goes with his own chair for security reasons.

But some insist the President is squandering resources on costly convoys across the country with a Toyota V8 dedicated to carrying his seat at a time when Ghanaian workers face insurmountable hardships.

National Communications Officer of the laregst opposition NDC, Sammy Gyamfi criticizing the President for this act added, "for a special car, Lexus to move his chair and when you criticize him, he will say if you don't vote for me, I don't care. Let's even say it's Tundra, will that be accepted if it was Mahama?"

"There's another person; Samira Bawumia, do you know her convoy includes a brand new Landcruiser carrying makeup; makeup artiste; it follows her everywhere. Who's paying for that, the taxpayer," he said on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme.

Listen to him in the video below:

