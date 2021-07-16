Samira Bawumia trains 4,701 youth in several skills including yoghurt-making

The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), has trained over four thousand seven hundred and one (4,701) youth in several skills, the Second Lady Samira Bawumia has revealed.
The skills include yogurt-making, soap and detergent making, quality shea picking, bookkeeping, and financial management.
“Through the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), we have trained over four thousand seven hundred and one (4,701) youth in several skills including; yogurt-making, soap and detergent making, quality shea picking, bookkeeping, and financial management,” she said in a tweet on Friday, July 16.
She added, “Our most valuable resource, as a nation is our youth and it is imperative that we encourage their acquisition of employable skills to ensure they are self-sufficient to contribute to nation-building.”
