Samira Bawumia veils only during campaign, afterwards she slays – Suhuyini claims

Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana with Bawumia during filing of his nomination

Alhassan Suhuyini has accused Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of promising but failing to be a true representative of Muslims in Ghana.

Suhuyini accused Bawumia, who is currently vying to become a flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), of using the Muslim card to become Vice President but going mute on topical issues affecting Muslims, especially on hijab and Hajj fares.



The MP said on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana (June 20) that the Bawumia’s were engaged in packaging of their personalities before attacking the Second Lady of being Muslim when it suits her.



“Repackaging, look at how they do it so nicely, in fact I was watching Samira Bawumia on the platform… with her veil…. This is her dressing during campaigns, packaging and repackaging and after that she slays.



“After that, she slays… you know what slay means, you see her pictures all over. She is the true definition of a Muslim wife during campaign and then she becomes a slay queen afterwards. She posts those pictures, she takes them and posts them,” he stressed.



“I am saying that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has not been that representative of the Muslim community that he promised to be when he was campaigning to be vice president,” Suhuyini posited.









