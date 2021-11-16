Samira Bawumia wishes BECE candidates success

Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia has extended her best wishes to candidates who are sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) after years of preparation.

“Best of luck to our final year students, as you begin your Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) today. I wish you the very best and pray that the Almighty guides you through successfully,” she shared on her social media handle ahead of the start of the exams on November 15, 2021.



Also, the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, is optimistic this year’s candidates will come out with flying colours at the end of their examination.



He noted that the over 571,000 candidates’ bravery and determination ahead of the exams will ensure their success.



“Your determination and talent will help you achieve success in your examination. Do not fear, and keep up your efforts. I have strong faith that you will rise and shine in your exams,” he stated.



The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says a total number of 571, 894 candidates will sit for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) from today, Monday, November 15, 2021, to Friday, November 19, 2021, at 2,158 centres nationwide.

A total of 531,707 and 517,332 candidates sat for the examination in 2020 and 2019, respectively.



Head of Public Affairs, West African Examinations Council’s National Office, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said the Council had put in place stringent security measures to prevent leakages in this year’s examinations.



She said officials of the National Intelligence Bureau monitored the production process – printing, sorting and packaging of the papers- and were confident that there would be no leakages of the papers before and during the exams.



“The Council has also increased the number of depots storing confidential materials under strict surveillance to ensure that the papers did not leak before and during the examinations,” she said.



Mrs Teye-Cudjoe said all COVID-19 safety protocols would be observed during the examination, stressing that all candidates would be given hand sanitisers and that “should a candidate fall sick and a medical report is available, a committee will look into the situation and make a decision.”

A statement signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations, Ghana Education Service, commended teachers, school heads, parents, and other stakeholders for preparing the candidates for the examination.



The statement entreated all stakeholders to desist from any form of examination malpractice.



It said details of the selection process for the Senior High School would be communicated in due course and wished all candidates success and good luck.