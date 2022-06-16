1
News

Samira delivers keynote address at 2022 World Biogas Summit

Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Mrs Samira Bawumia, the wife of Ghana’s vice-president, has delivered the keynote address at the 2022 World Biogas Summit held in the UK.

The virtual address was on Wednesday, 15 June 2022, along with the White House Liaison for Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.

As a Global Champion for the Clean Cooking Alliance and the Health and Energy Platform for Action (HEPA) of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mrs Bawumia reiterated the importance of access to clean energy solutions to achieving several of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

An alternative and clean energy fuel, biogas could help slow climate change.

It could also improve global health, reduce agriculture losses and improve lives.

