Sammi Awuku explains why NLA terminated contract with GBC

Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku

The Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has explained why his outfit terminated the contract it had with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) for the streaming of NLA’s live lotto draw.

In a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Awuku indicated that he was forced to terminate the contract with GBC after serval attempts to meet their management failed.



“On three or four occasions I met the GTV crew there (the NLA). I asked my operation (staff) how their work including the livestreaming was going and they said that the GBC crew does not listen to them. My operation team said the GBC officials refused to listen to the ideas they gave them to make the live streaming better in other to catch a segment of the population.



“My people also asked that GBC brings more updated equipment to make the streaming better. And so I asked the crew whether I can meet their management because we were paying them GH¢ 200, 000 every month for the live draw," he said in Twi.



“I come to meet that contract (the GH¢ 200, 000 a month contract) and in the same contract, clause 50 says that any time a party wants to withdraw from the agreement he must give a three months notice.



“I told the crew to inform their management that I want to meet them because their contract was going to expire in February 2022. In August (2021), I told the crew verbally that their directors had to see me because I was the new chef in town so that we can discuss continuity,” he added.



The NLA boss explained that because of the refusal of the management of GBC to meet him, he then wrote a letter in August 2021 and informed them of the termination of the contract they had which was to take effect on November 2021.

He further said that the GBC after more than three months refused to respond to the letter which forced the NLA to start the procurement processes to get a new broadcaster for its live show.



Awuku added that the Director General of GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan, even apologised to him for the inconvenience caused. He said that Prof Alhassan told him that he had not received the termination of contract letter.



The NLA boss made these remarks after he was accused of giving private companies business at the detriment of the state broadcaster.



Watch Sammi Awuku’s interview below:













Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/DO