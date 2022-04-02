0
Menu
News

Sammi Awuku has no link to Bitcash Fast investment – NLA

16597774 C74C 439F 9532 36A7EA4EE62E 1280x853.jpeg?fit=1280%2C853&ssl=1 Sammi Awuku

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: etvghana.com

The attention of the Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has been drawn to a picture of the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku (with the name Mr. Elvis) being circulated by a company known as BITCASH FAST INVESTMENT, an online investment company.

NLA wishes to inform the general public, its cherished patrons and stakeholders that the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku is in NO WAY associated with BITCASH FAST INVESTMENT or its related allies.

Mr. Samuel Awuku has neither dealt with the company nor given his consent for his picture to be used.

Kindly IGNORE any requests with a picture or name of Mr. Samuel Awuku to invest with BITCASH FAST INVESTMENT and its related allies as it is fraudulent.

Anyone who transacts business with this company does so at their own risk as NLA would not be liable for any losses arising from such transactions.

For further enquiries, kindly call the customer service helplines on 0266-087-966 or 0266-087-946

NATIONAL LOTTERY AUTHORITY

Development Through Games

SIGNED

MANAGEMENT.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Inaki Williams set to play for Black Stars at Qatar 2022 World Cup
An inside look at the Dr Hassan Ayariga's multi-million 'presidential' mansion