Sammi Awuku has no link to Bitcash Fast investment – NLA

Sammi Awuku

The attention of the Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has been drawn to a picture of the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku (with the name Mr. Elvis) being circulated by a company known as BITCASH FAST INVESTMENT, an online investment company.

NLA wishes to inform the general public, its cherished patrons and stakeholders that the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku is in NO WAY associated with BITCASH FAST INVESTMENT or its related allies.



Mr. Samuel Awuku has neither dealt with the company nor given his consent for his picture to be used.



Kindly IGNORE any requests with a picture or name of Mr. Samuel Awuku to invest with BITCASH FAST INVESTMENT and its related allies as it is fraudulent.



Anyone who transacts business with this company does so at their own risk as NLA would not be liable for any losses arising from such transactions.



For further enquiries, kindly call the customer service helplines on 0266-087-966 or 0266-087-946

NATIONAL LOTTERY AUTHORITY



Development Through Games



SIGNED



MANAGEMENT.